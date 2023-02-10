Joe Biden and Lula Da Silva meet to discuss climate change and Amazon forest conservation

He has billed himself as a union man and has pledged to help the middle class – in Brazil that is.

And now, he’s meeting with the United States’ very own union man.

President Joe Biden is holding his first bilateral meeting at the White House Friday with his newly elected counterpart, Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

It is the first meeting between the two leaders in their current positions. As vice president, Biden first met with Lula — who was the then-president — in Brazil in 2009.

The meeting comes a month after supporters of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro attacked several buildings in Brazil’s capitol last month, including the building where Brazil’s Congress meet, as a retaliation for Brazil’s election results.

What’s on the agenda?

Democracy: After Brazil faced its own attack on several government buildings that mirrored the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, ensuring democracy in the region is a key priority for the two leaders. Biden, who was traveling to Mexico at the time of the attack, condemned the assault.

Climate change: The two leaders will discuss combatting the climate crisis and efforts to save the Amazon rainforest as Lula has restarted the Amazon Fund, which allows other countries to donate money to fight deforestation and spur sustainable development in Brazil. A senior administration official told reporters that John Kerry, United States Special Presidential Envoy for Climate, will make a follow up visit to Brazil following Lula's visit to Washington.

Russia and Ukraine war: While Lula has been opposed to sending weapons to Ukraine, Biden and the Brazilian President are set to discuss the conflict.

G-20: With Brazil hosting the G-20 summit next year, Biden and Lula will discuss the priorities and the agenda for the meeting that brings together the top leaders of the world.

Immigration: Biden and Lula will also discuss managing migration from the region, as well as how to address humanitarian and security concerns in Haiti. Brazil has a significant Haitian population.

