In Yucatán, the salary gap persists; men earn 5.9% more than women

In December 2022, one million 20 thousand 276 formal jobs were registered with the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) in the Peninsula Entities; a figure that represents an increase of 11.4 percent compared to the same period in 2021, when 957 thousand 543 workers were registered.

In addition, the average salary reported in the total enrollments in the region amounted to 429.42 pesos; an amount that rose 6.1 percent compared to the same month of the previous period, when it averaged 380.32 pesos per day. But that’s not all, the gender gap in wages also widened in the Peninsula.

According to open data from IMSS, in December 2021, women in the three Entities registered with Social Security received an average salary of 364.06 pesos per day; while men received 389.44 pesos, which meant a difference of 6.5 percentage points.

But in the same period of 2022, the gender gap widened 9.3 percent in the region, as women reported an average salary of 403.23 pesos, compared to 444.53 pesos earned by their male counterparts. However, by state, Campeche reports a greater salary difference between men and women.

In the case of Campeche, in December 2022, 137,105 workers were enrolled in Social Security; this figure was 4.3 percent higher than the 131,218 jobs in the same period of the previous year. In addition, the average salary increased 11.9 percentage points, going from 486.95 pesos to 552.88 pesos per day.

On the one hand, male workers in Campeche closed 2021 with salaries of 524.75 pesos per day; a figure that rose 13.7 percent in the same period of 2022, reaching an average salary of 608.21 pesos, the highest in the region. On the other hand, women enrolled in the IMSS had an increase of 6.5 percent, going from 405.99 pesos to 434.4 pesos.

In other words, the salary increase for women has not been as significant as for men, in Campeche; in fact, the gender gap has widened even more than in 2021, since in that year it meant a difference of 22.6 percent; but in 2022 it closed with 28.6 percent more in favor of men.

Along these lines, during the same period, in Yucatan, the number of jobs formalized before the IMSS grew 5.1 percent, going from 393,339 to 414,439; while the average salary grew 10 percent, going from 366.59 pesos to 407.16 pesos per day.

By gender, in Yucatan, male workers closed 2021 with an average salary of 371.61 pesos, while in 2022 they achieved 416.28 pesos per day; that is, they went up 10.7 percentage points. Meanwhile, women registered with Social Security saw an increase of 8.6 percent, going from 357.83 pesos to 391.59 pesos.

Consequently, at the end of 2021, Yucatan reported a gender wage gap of 3.7 percent in formal work; but in December 2022, this difference grew by 5.9 percentage points in favor of male workers.

However, in Quintana Roo, the number of jobs registered in the IMSS grew 7.6 percent at the end of 2022, going from 432,986 to 468,732; while the average salary grew 12.7 percent, reaching 413.14 pesos per day, compared to 360.56 pesos per day in the same period of the previous year.

When reviewing the average salaries of men and women in Quintana Roo, it is observed that in the first case there was an increase of 13.4 percent between 2021 and 2022, going from 361.65 pesos to 417.58 pesos per day; while the female labor force registered an increase of 11.6 percent, reaching 405.79 pesos per day, compared to 358.67 pesos in the previous period.

The above means that in Quintana Roo, the gender wage gap in 2021 was only 0.8 percentage points, the lowest in the region; however, by the end of 2022 there was a setback, as the difference between the wages of men and women with Social Security grew 2.8 percent, in favor of male workers.

