In Yucatan, lobster is saving many fishermen’s economy

“With less than two weeks to go before the end of the lobster fishing season on the Yucatan coast, more than 600 tons have been caught, so it is expected that by the end of the season, they will close with a figure between 680 and 700 tons”, said José Luis Carrillo Galaz, president of the Mexican Confederation of Fishing and Aquaculture Cooperatives of Mexico.

Due to the current price of a kilo of lobster, which is around 850 pesos, the fishing of this product generated optimism in the sector, since this could be one of the best seasons for catching the crustacean, which ends on February 28th.

“Currently, a little more than 600 tons have already been caught, however, in the two weeks remaining before the closed season, the intention is to collect between 80 and 100 additional tons, the fishermen are encouraged by the price per kilo, which makes them want to catch more”, he assured.

For its part, the National Fishing Commission (Conapesca) indicated that, in the state, 1,500 fishermen from the east and west of the Yucatecan coast, especially in ports such as Dzilam de Bravo, San Felipe, Río de Lagartos, Las Coloradas, El Cuyo Tizimín and Celestún, which are primarily dedicated to lobster catching.

“Most of the production on the Yucatecan coast is mainly destined for export to the United States and Europe, as well as the Riviera Maya and tourist destinations, where the price even improves,” commented Carrillo Galaz.

However, due to its high demand and the fact that it is an expensive and highly valued species, lobster is always under the threat of poaching. since during the last closed season, some 40 boats were identified as violating the restriction, mainly near the Alacranes reef, so patrols will be carried out during this closed season.

“The good price paid for the crustacean motivates the illegal practice of fishing, that is why we have to be in constant vigilance so that this happens as little as possible; the lobster season in Yucatan is from July 1 to February 28, we hope this year will be very good, both in catch and in poaching, that is to say that this illegal activity does not occur”, he said.

TYT Newsroom