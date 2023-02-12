In 2022, Yucatán hosted some 250 meetings industry events and better figures are expected for this year

The president of the Mexican Association of Trade Fair, Exhibition and Convention Professionals (Amprofec), Southeast Region, Gonzalo Novelo Luján, highlighted that after overcoming the confinement of the covid-19 pandemic, Yucatán already hosted during 2022 an average of 250 meetings industry events and the projections for this year is that it will turn out even better.

The leader considered that an important recovery process was completed since the previous calendar, when events such as Smart City and the Canacintra National Convention were held in the entity.

“2022 was special because the events had been contained, the doors are open again and people turned to the Convention Centers. Now, we see that this rhythm of meetings continues because the waters have resumed their level,” he said.

“We see solid events that are still coming to Merida this year, so now is the time for promotion, to bring together all the links in the value chain of the Yucatan meetings industry to start inviting people to come,” he added.

The leader also emphasized that the meetings tourism guild covers all economic segments such as banking, industrial, automotive, commerce, services and tourism, among others.

“We are talking about the sector in Yucatan, but at the same time how many local businessmen do not travel to Germany, Las Vegas or China, looking for imports, machinery and technology to bring. In 2022, approximately 50 events were held at the International Congress Center (CIC) and about 200 at the Yucatan Siglo XXI Convention Center, although this venue still receives social events,” he said.

“The objective of Amprofec is to strengthen existing events, multiply them and take them to other cities so that Yucatecan entrepreneurs can grow, we support them and provide them with contacts, social networks because we cover the whole country, opportunities and strategic allies,” he concluded.

