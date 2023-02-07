Hotel Mision in Merida closed down

On January 26, 2023, personnel from Protección Civil de Mérida closed the Mérida Hotel Misión due to the deterioration of the place and the risk it represents for both workers and users.

The hotel in question is located on Calle 59 between 52 and 54 in downtown Merida, near Mejorada Park.

The 110-room hotel is considered a Historic and Cultural Heritage Site of Mérida.

For their part, the Charruf family, owners of the Panamericana Hotel, declared:

“The Mérida City Hall must close down the Hotel Misión because if it does not do so, it will be facing possible acts of omission, negligence, and association of criminal acts.”

In the middle of last year, the family that owns the property, filed an appeal before the Administrative Court of the Mérida City Hall, to urge the closure of the hotel due to the expiration of the lease to Hoteles Cadena Misión, since it was operating without the legal permits and did not pay rent, however, only a partial closure was made and the hotel continued to operate.

As we made known in La Verdad Noticias, a few months ago, employees of the hotel protested for lack of payments and it was made known that the company owed the lease of the place, regarding that situation, the legal representative of the Charruf family, July Cristina Denegre Vaughy Charruf indicated that since 2019 they stopped paying the rent, however, what worries most is the deterioration of the property because they have stopped giving it maintenance.

According to July Cristina, the company Puefaza, SA de CV does not have a valid lease, so it is not possible to renew licenses or permits, in accordance with the provisions of the Law.

The hotel, for its part, alleged that due to the Covid-19 pandemic, it has been difficult for them to pay the rent, however, the owners indicated that the payment problems began before the pandemic.

As we have already reported, the Civil Protection Department closed down the Hotel Mision after the owners of the property presented convincing evidence that the house does not have licenses or operating permits, nor does it comply with the Internal Civil Protection Program and the fire department’s current and updated report.

TYT Newsroom