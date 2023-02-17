Good lobster catching season in Yucatan

With just a few days to go before the lobster season begins, a good lobster catching season has been confirmed in Yucatán.

The president of the Federation of Fishing Cooperative Societies of the entity, José Luis Carrillo Galaz, said that the northern and eastern sectors of Yucatán, where 80% of the product is obtained, had their best lobster catching seasons, which resulted in a large volume of lobster obtained.

“They were decent volumes, in the case of Alacranes, we had a good season, the best season in the last three years and in this area, the eastern part of the State, we had the best season in the last 10 years. This means that we exceeded the expectations and the average production parameters, which are between 600 and 650 tons,” he explained.

He pointed out that the price of lobster fell up to 40% compared to last year, when it exceeded 700 pesos per kilo of the mollusk, the main reason why the capture season was not classified as excellent, according to the interviewee.

In this sense, he said that the fishermen of the sites where lobster is caught are already getting ready to make sure that there is no predation of the product, since in a few days the closed season will begin, although several have already closed the fishery as a measure to preserve the biomass.

“Last year, also for the first time, the Inspection and Surveillance Committees of Alacranes and the eastern part of the State were launched. Here in the eastern zone, there is a one-month self-imposed ban, they banned themselves from the first of February, these are measures to take care of the surplus resource and in the case of Alacranes, the central zone, we started the ban on February 28”, he explained.

A great part of the lobster obtained in Yucatan is exported to the Riviera Maya sector and other destinations in Mexico, which keeps this important fishery active for the state.

