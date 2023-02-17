Gastronomic Encounter, culture, traditions, and music, from March 13 to 16, in “La Cita Izamal 2023”

As a way to promote the city, the culture of Yucatan and at the same time boost tourism, from March 13 to 16, the Festival of the Peninsular Soul, “La Cita Izamal 2023”, a gastronomic encounter of contemporary art, traditions and music, will take place, which was officially presented at a press conference.

According to the organizers, Yucatan is currently the best Mexican brand and has a very particular significance when given substance, while Izamal specifically offers its inhabitants and those who visit it strength and identity, through its pre-Hispanic buildings, colonial forms and its uniform color.

“We want to have more and more events in Yucatán, because every time there is an event, every time a tourist comes and lands in our land, what only tourism achieves is the exchange of cultures, knowledge and experiences that enhance. When it is practiced well, in a sustainable manner, it is very enriching for all parties, for those who arrive and those who receive,” said Michelle Fridman Hirsch, Secretary of Tourism Development of the State.

“Last year it brought together six thousand people and allowed a growth of about 15 percent of the tourist flow, a hotel occupancy of 100 percent, in addition to all the return on investment with an indirect economic spillover that is generated by advertising and dissemination. We are showcasing the riches of our state; the events allow us to strengthen culture, sports, social development, and gastronomy,” she added.

During the days of La Cita, several concerts will be offered with the presentation of the Orchestra of Indigenous Instruments and New Technologies (OIANT), Jorge Medina, Gerard Kurkdjian, Osian Duo, Balledeste, Baile Híbrido, Cabaret del Alma, and the soprano Mariana Echeverría.

“The intention is to create the necessary strategies to promote and position Izamal as the cultural capital of the Mayan world. We are looking for people who want to know and come to the city to have more activities to spend more time in the city,” said Alejandro Itzá Mex, Director of Tourism and Economic Development of the Izamal City Hall.

“We have the Kinich Kak Moo pyramid, the convent of San Antonio de Padua, with the second largest enclosed atrium in the world after St. Peter’s Square in the Vatican. Sometimes we pass by once a month or a week and we do not realize the majesty we have, this is a promotional window to let the world know all these beauties, cultural, architectural, and colonial”, she added.

Likewise, there will be talks with experts in different disciplines and topics such as “Archaeoastronomy and construction of values in the Mayan world“, “The Preclassic: The true classic“, “The Peninsular Soul“, “Warps and vectors in the peninsular history” and “The Cosmic Water Weave“.

Other highlights include a tour of legends, a choral poetry contest, stories written by and for children and thematic dialogues inspired by the cacao ceremony, as well as tours of the city and workshops on handicrafts, ceramics, weaving and gastronomy, among others.

The presentation was also attended by authorities such as Gastón Melo Medina, curator of La Cita Izamal; Tuffy Gaber Arjona, president of the organizing committee; Miguel Vera Lima, chronicler of the host city; Maruchy Behmaras, director of programming; as well as Yazmín Gaspar Góngora, coordinator of narratives and legends.

