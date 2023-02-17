Fuel tanker catches fire on Merida’s Periférico

A large mobilization of the emergency services was registered in Merida’s Periférico after a fire was reported in a fuel truck loaded with gasoline.

The incident occurred on Thursday, February 16th, around 3 in the afternoon, when a pipe loaded with 20,000 liters of gasoline started to catch fire, when it was at kilometer 39 of Merida’s peripheral road, very close to the exit to the first bridge of Ciudad Caucel.

It was around 3:00 p.m. when several motorists called 911 for help when they saw a dense curtain of smoke coming out of the pipe and within a few minutes the cabin was already engulfed in flames.

Due to the risk it represented because it was loaded with fuel, there was a rapid movement of security forces, and SSP police officers temporarily closed the peripheral road of Mérida for fear of an explosion.

The fire department, for their part, smothered the flames with the help of pipes, thus preventing the unit from exploding when it was hit by the flames.

Although the incident did not become a major incident, there was a great deal of movement on the periphery of Merida for fear of an explosion, and as soon as it was reported that the fire was under control, the fire department was congratulated by dozens of users of social networks, recognizing their work in smothering the flames.

As of press time, the causes of the fire were unknown, however, the authorities were in charge of the pertinent investigations and of determining who was responsible for the damage that could have been caused by the fire on the peripheral highway of Mérida.

TYT Newsroom