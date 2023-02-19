Foreigner found dead inside a downtown Merida hotel

Consternation caused the movement of emergency services in the downtown area of Merida, after the death of a foreign man was reported inside a hotel in the city.

The incident occurred at the María de Guadalupe hotel, located on 44th Street between 45th and 47th in the center of the Yucatecan capital, where elements of the Secretaría de Seguridad Pública (SSP) arrived.

According to what could be ascertained, workers at the place reported to 911 that a man was found dead inside one of the rooms.

Elements of the Secretaría de Seguridad Pública (SSP) and Mérida Municipal Police arrived at the scene, who took knowledge of the facts and cordoned off the area for legal proceedings.

It was learned that the man was of foreign origin and was named Kenneth, 67 years of age.

After the corresponding investigations, the body of the man was removed by the personnel of the Forensic Medical Service (Semefo) of the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE).

It is worth mentioning that as of press time, the cause of death had not been disclosed, so the Semefo will determine the reason for his death.

