Flagship Food Group acquired Yucatan Foods

Flagship Food Group, LLC announced today that it has acquired Yucatan Foods, LLC adding guacamole and dips to its growing portfolio of Southwestern foods.

Yucatan manufactures and markets fresh guacamole and salsa under the Yucatan and Cabo Fresh brands. Sold nationwide and throughout Canada, Yucatan has long been a pioneer in the retail, pre-made guacamole category and is one of the largest brands in the set.

“We have been building Flagship to be a scaled, multicategory food company with a focus on premium and Hispanic food products,” said Rob Holland, Executive Chairman of Flagship.

“Our current product portfolio is very complementary to that of Yucatan,” added Matt Finnerty with Flagship. “We are excited to plan some impactful cross-promoting of our world-famous Hatch Valley green chile and salsa, chips, tortillas, and now fresh guacamole.”

Yucatan joins a family of brands that includes 505 Southwestern, La Tortilla Factory, and Lilly B’s, to name a few of the Company’s most recognized brands in the Southwestern category. The acquisition not only adds to the better-for-you offerings within Flagship, but also emphasizes a focus on vertical integration with the addition of 97,000 sq. ft. of manufacturing space in Silao, Mexico.

Through its subsidiaries Flagship Premium Food Group and Desert Premium Group, the Company has leadership positions in tortillas, tortilla chips, salsa, green chile, and frozen Mexican handheld categories. Its brands include 505 Southwestern, the largest jarred green chile brand in the USA; La Tortilla Factory, one of the nation’s largest tortilla brands that is focused on health and wellness; Hatch Kitchen and Lilly B’s, leading brands in the frozen burrito and quesadilla space; and Young Guns, a leader in food service Hatch Valley green chile.

