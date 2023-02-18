Fishermen from eastern Yucatan will keep watch over the sea to combat poaching

Starting this week, the seamen, with the support of authorities, are in charge of guarding the seas in search of poachers who are causing a tremendous damage on the ecosystems and the preservation of species such as lobster.

“The poachers destroy lobsters that are out of measure, octopus that are also out of measure, grouper, snail. Last season we detained, in agreement with Conapesca and the Navy, two boats that had a lot of product in the closed season,” said Romel Alcocer Díaz, president of the Federation of Fishing Cooperatives of Eastern Yucatán.

During the grouper and lobster closed season, fishermen from the municipalities of Río Lagarto, San Felipe and the El Cuyo police station, carry out surveillance patrols on the high seas with five boats granted by the Yucatán government, which are equipped for this task.

It was reported that elements of Conapesca and the Navy also participate in the work, who are in charge of detaining and confiscating any illegal product detected.

“We are tired of poaching, society can’t take it anymore and we have to look for other methods to be able to survive in the sea. We saw good results and now we are looking for more so that we have another source of income,” said José Manuel Pech Tabasco, representative of a fishing cooperative in Río Lagartos.

The inspection actions have been extended to those who fish in Arrecife Alacranes and places such as Holbox, Quintana Roo, who also participate in the surveillance in order to combat the problem that puts them at a disadvantage.

