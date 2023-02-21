First heat wave of the year arrives in the Yucatan Peninsula

This Tuesday, the entrance of humid air from the Caribbean Sea will originate isolated rains in Quintana Roo. Also, the National Meteorological Service (SMN) reports that a southerly wind with strong gusts is expected along the coast of the Gulf of Mexico and states in the southeast of the country, in addition to strong gusts of wind in the Yucatan Peninsula, central, western and northwestern Mexico.

Specifically, in the Yucatan Peninsula, a medium cloudy sky with isolated rains in Quintana Roo and partially cloudy skies, without rain in Campeche and Yucatan are forecast. Temperate atmosphere in the morning and warm to hot in the afternoon. East wind from 15 to 30 km/h in the region, with gusts of up to 60 km/h in areas of Campeche, Yucatan and Quintana Roo.

Meteorologist Juan Antonio Palma of Meteored indicates that the atmospheric patterns in the region will have a significant change starting this week, since after the parade of cold fronts we had several weekends ago, we now expect the dominance of an extensive anticyclone that will bring a prolonged period of stable and very warm weather, which indicates that we would be starting the first warm wave of the year.

Medium and long term weather forecasts indicate that an extensive anticyclonic circulation will be dominating the Gulf of Mexico, the southeast of the country, and the Caribbean; favoring subsidence and stable weather in the area. This will cause maximum temperatures between 35 °C and 40 °C, particularly in the states of Yucatan and Campeche, without ruling out higher thermal sensations. We do not rule out the possibility of isolated showers in Quintana Roo, especially in coastal areas.

Afternoons will continue with warm and dry winds, generated by “Surada” events that could reach maximum speeds of between 50 and 60 km/h. Due to the strength of the winds, it is recommended to take precautions for possible falling branches, trees or fragile structures. Likewise, sailors should also take precautions in case of going to sea.

With this prolonged period of heat, low probability of rain and strong winds from the southeast, it is very likely that fires will start to proliferate. In this sense, it is important to report them immediately to the corresponding authorities to avoid additional risks. It is also recommended to avoid throwing lit cigarette butts or glass on roadsides, in order to avoid starting a fire.

TYT Newsroom