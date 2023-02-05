Fire in Umán, Yucatán landfill is finally under control

The municipal authorities of Umán continued to mitigate the fire that was set at the local garbage dump until it was under control. The mayor, Gaspar Ventura Cisneros Polanco, said that the Civil Protection brigades have been instructed to procede in coordination with state authorities.

He explained that, in spite of having intervened from the first moment, the fire caused in the municipal dump by third parties has been controlled at 95 percent and that, the fumaroles could continue to be present during the next few days.

“We continue to take precautions and have asked the public to use masks when leaving the house, close doors and windows, and place wet rags under doors to prevent the passage of smoke, this, if the cloudiness reaches residential areas,” he said.

Solid waste

On another subject, he said that the solid waste management plan promoted by the state government is advancing, where Umán is one of the municipalities contemplated and will be one of the first to begin, together with Progreso.

He detailed that the Secretariat of Sustainable Development of Yucatan (SDS) informed that, at the end of March of this year, the solid waste deposits will begin in the landfill of Merida.

It should be recalled that the state authorities have reported a process to transport the solid waste from the aforementioned municipalities to its final deposit in Merida, and then work with the other towns in the Yucatan capital.

The integrated waste management program includes municipalities in the Merida suburbs: Umán, Progreso, Kanasín, Ucú and Conkal, which will deposit their waste in the landfill of the Yucatecan capital.

It should be noted that the authorities of these municipalities are cleaning up and closing the landfills, which will be closed to prevent them from continuing to be a source of contamination.

TYT Newsroom