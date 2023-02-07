Fights and chaos leave injuries at Kanasin Fiesta de la Candelaria

The Candelaria festival in Kanasín, Yucatán got out of control over the past weekend after a bull charged a horse, causing its rider to fall and be seriously injured.

The same out-of-control bull injured at least two more people, ages 20 and 14, who were evaluated by emergency medical technicians, but did not need to be taken to a hospital.

Regarding the rider, EMTs reported that the 18-year-old is in stable condition.

Fights between “drunks” were also registered during the fiesta in Kanasín

In addition to the bull that attacked the citizens, some videos that circulated in social networks showed brawls during the event without any authority stopping the fights.

TYT Newsroom