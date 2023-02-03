Fiesta Americana Stelaris Bar opens its doors in Merida

As one of only three venues in the country, the Stelaris Bar of the Fiesta Americana Merida Hotel was officially presented in a gala evening with the presentation of the group “Los Juglares”, in a concept where attendees can enjoy the best drinks, snacks and of course great live music.

Omar Corral Carpinteyro, food and beverage manager of the Fiesta Americana hotel, recalled that the franchise is iconic in the country’s capital, as the first Stelaris was opened on Paseo de la Reforma, where figures such as Julio Iglesias, Rocio Durcal, and Juan Gabriel have performed.

Fiesta Americana Reforma CDMX

“Currently, we are three bars, in Guadalajara, Mexico City and Merida, the idea is that in the future all Fiesta Americana hotels will have their own Stelaris. There is a new trend in mixology, in cocktails, a variety of wines, liquors, premium liquors, so that customers have a good time,” said Corral Carpinteyro, at the press conference presentation. “We want to reinforce this part of the spectacular bar, with the artistic theme, we have very good exponents in Yucatán, we want to present tributes every Friday, tributes to well-known figures,” he added.

The establishment, formerly known as “la Hach“, will offer its first program on Friday, February 3 with the performance of “Los Juglares“, starting at 9:00 pm.

“We have been working with the Fiesta Americana for eight years, we are going to present our show, without any novelty, to sing what the people like, we have a great repertoire, a very bohemian, special show, we have to give the public what they want at the moment”, indicated Fernando Vadillo, members of the group. “We will have first-class shows, attendees can enjoy a concert of good music and artists, with special guests, we will give them something different from other bars, fresh and interesting,” said Estefania Lavalle, who will headline the evening on Friday 10 and noted that tributes to luminaries such as Emmanuel and Yuri, singing duets.

Hotel Fiesta Americana Mérida (Photo: Sipse)

It should be noted that Omar Corral Carpinteyro announced that in order not to lose the tradition of La Hach (last), customers who attend when asking for their bill to pay can request one more drink and will receive a 50 percent discount.

TYT Newsroom