FGE confirms the finding of a human skull in a park in Campeche

Employees of Campeche City Hall found a human skull in the vicinity of Campeche Park when they were cleaning the mangrove area. Elements of the State Preventive Police (PEP) cordoned off the area while waiting for ministerial agents to confirm the fact.

It was yesterday around noon when the municipal public services workers went to the park located in the Ah Kim Pech area to clean up, when among the leaves and dry branches they saw the human skeleton.

After investigating, the group of people discovered that it was a real skull, so frightened, they called the emergency number, as it could be a homicide or a high impact crime and the remains should be in the area.

Upon arrival of the agents, the area was surrounded, in the place, staff of the Vice Prosecutor’s Office of High Impact reviewed the skull remains, which presumably had been there for several years, since the vegetation grew inside the bone, with no traces of flesh, so it was deduced that it could have been taken from a cemetery.

Upon noticing the police movement, some neighbors who live in the area approached the agents and when they found out what all the commotion was about, they alleged that a day before (Monday) they had joined in the cleaning of the place with the employees of the City Hall and did not see the skull.

The skull was recovered and taken to the amphitheater of this city at the State General Prosecutor’s Office (FGE) to carry out the pertinent studies and try to find out the identity of the person, as well as to know if it was taken from some cemetery.

No more human bones were found in the mangrove area, thus ruling out the theory that the body could have been abandoned in the area, even if it had been there for a long time, and the skull showed no traces of injuries or fractures.

The diligences lasted a long time, while the whole area of the mangroves near Campeche Park was checked, so the work of the employees was suspended, until the presence of more human parts was discarded, so once the actions were concluded, the traffic was cleared again.

