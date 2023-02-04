Festival de la Veda kicks off in Celestún, check out the activities

The Festival de la Veda 2023 was inaugurated this Friday, February 3rd in Celestún, Yucatan. This is a strategy that will offer more than 250 simultaneous activities for almost 2 months in different ports of the state, to attract more tourism and benefit the economy of the inhabitants.

Addressing a message during the inauguration of the event, Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal, indicated that Celestun is becoming one of the great tourist attractions of Yucatan, so it is important to promote this type of program, which will be present in 15 fishing communities and 11 municipalities along 387 kilometers of beaches.

From Saturday, February 4 to Sunday, March 26, the Festival de la Veda will be held on the following dates in these ports:

Celestún, February 4 and 5.

Telchac Puerto, February 11 and 12.

Dzilam de Bravo, San Crisanto and Chabihau, February 25 and 26.

San Felipe, Río Lagartos and Coloradas, March 4 and 5.

Chuburna, Chelem, Chicxulub and Progreso, March 11 and 12.

El Cuyo, March 18 and 19.

Sisal, March 25 and 26.

Activities include a crafts bazaar, a performance by the Muuk’ Báalam marching band, a rock concert, theatrical performances, a snakes and ladders game, lottery, astronomical night, virtual cinema club, the Chicxulub Crater, cinema on the coast with the Patronato para las Unidades de Servicios Culturales y Turísticos (Cultur), nature tours and hotel, restaurant and traditional cookery exhibitions, among others.

2,400 pesos vouchers for fishermen

At the same time as the Closed Season Festival, the state program Respeto la Veda de Mero (Respect the Grouper Closed Season) also begins, which supports more than 12,000 men and women who make a living from this activity, through community work, for which they are given vouchers for 2,400 pesos per month during February and March, representing an investment of almost 60 million pesos.

More than 580 actions will be carried out in public spaces such as schools, health centers, green areas, sports facilities, beaches and harbors in 40 communities in the state.

Improvements in Celestún

As part of his work tour in Celestún, Vila Dosal supervised the rehabilitation works of the tourist stop and the urban improvement of the access avenue to this municipality, works that will give a renewed face to this port to promote the arrival of more and more visitors.

First, Vila Dosal verified the rehabilitation works of the tourist stop of that locality, with an investment of more than 7.7 million pesos.

The work includes the improvement of the main façade with 3D lettering and flamenco statues.

Also, improvements to the service areas with a men’s and women’s restroom module, 2 storage rooms, infirmary, kitchen, staff restrooms and hallway.

Also, repairs to the cafeteria and 3 commercial businesses, installation of 2 new ones; as well as rehabilitation of the ticket office and the office.

A new access for people with disabilities with crosswalks, ramps and sidewalks is being built, as well as the rehabilitation of the pier, the reconstruction of the palapa, and the supply of lighting fixtures. The work is expected to be delivered in the first two weeks of March.

Later, the governor went to check the progress in the improvement of the urban image of the access avenue to Celestún, a work being carried out with 26 million pesos in favor of more than 8,600 inhabitants, as well as people visiting the port, as they will have a more agile and safer street to enter and leave the town.

