FEMSA approves strategic plan divesting from the brand Heineken

FEMSA’s Board of Directors approved a series of actions and divestitures to be implemented over the next 24 to 36 months as a result of a strategic analysis to improve its profitability. Among the measures are its exit from Heineken and the exploration of alternatives for non-core businesses.

The company informed in a press release that it will sell its shares in the Dutch brewery, which are currently equivalent to 14.8 percent of the company’s capital stock. In addition, as a result of this decision, the directors appointed by Femsa will resign from the boards of Heineken.

“After thoroughly analyzing our business platforms, including their strategic opportunities, long-term plans, and the best strategy to continue driving growth and future capital allocation, Femsa’s board of directors has approved a series of decisive actions,” said José Antonio Fernández Carbajal, executive chairman of the company’s board of directors.

The executive said that once completed, these actions will significantly simplify the company’s corporate structure, providing greater clarity and strategic focus.

“Additionally, they will allow us to return capital to our shareholders over time,” he said.

Other measures include seeking strategic alternatives for Envoy Solutions (a specialized distributor and provider of marketing solutions in the United States), as well as for other non-strategic or essential businesses in which the company participates.

“Following the definition and approval of Femsa’s long-term plan, we are convinced that the best way to continue creating value at Femsa is through a structure focused solely on the businesses that are key to us,” added Daniel Rodríguez Cofré, CEO of Femsa.

TYT Newsroom