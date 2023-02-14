  • Expat Community,
  • Feature,
  • Lifestyle

    • Feliz Día de San Valentín!

    By on February 14, 2023
    Photo by Becca Tapert on Unsplash

    Valentine’s Day, also known in Mexico as the day of love and friendship, has arrived! Do you know why it is celebrated on February 14? Find out!

    One of the favorite festivities of all lovers has arrived! This Tuesday, February 14,  Valentine’s Day is celebrated , also known as the day of love and friendship, but do you know why this celebration is celebrated on the 14th of the second month?  To continue; the details.

    Valentine’s Day: Why is it celebrated on February 14?

    Although there are various versions of the origin of Valentine’s Day,  the most famous dates back to the 3rd century AD, and has to do with the famous ‘San Valentin’, a Saint of the Catholic Church who used to marry couples in love. secretly in ancient Rome,  but why secretly married them?

    At that time, Emperor Claudius II had prohibited the marriage of couples, so  when they found out that Valentine was secretly marrying them, he was sentenced to death, dying on February 14, 240.

    Despite the fact that his death occurred in 240, it was not until more than 200 years later, to be exact, in the year 496, when Pope Gelasio I decreed February  14 as Valentine’s Day, in honor of the deceased. Saint of all lovers.

    It is worth mentioning that, before his death,  Valentine wrote one last letter to Julia, a blind young woman whom he had been teaching to read. He signed this letter ‘From your Valentine ‘. Although it was in the 3rd century when Valentine’s Day was decreed, it was not until the 15th century when the custom of writing letters between lovers signing them as ‘ Valentine ‘ in honor of the aforementioned Saint  became popular .

    In the 19th century, in Great Britain, the mass production of ‘ Valentine’s’ cards began, thus beginning with one of the most commercialized traditions of the Catholic Church and which continues to this day.

    Although this has been a celebration welcomed by various countries worldwide, the truth is that  there are some nations that do not celebrate Valentine’s Day on February 14.  A clear example of this is  Colombia, where this celebration is celebrated in September, while in Brazil it is celebrated in June.

    TYT Newsroom

    more recommended stories

    Leave a Comment