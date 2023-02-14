Feliz Día de San Valentín!

Valentine’s Day, also known in Mexico as the day of love and friendship, has arrived! Do you know why it is celebrated on February 14? Find out!

One of the favorite festivities of all lovers has arrived! This Tuesday, February 14, Valentine’s Day is celebrated , also known as the day of love and friendship, but do you know why this celebration is celebrated on the 14th of the second month? To continue; the details.

Valentine’s Day: Why is it celebrated on February 14?

Although there are various versions of the origin of Valentine’s Day, the most famous dates back to the 3rd century AD, and has to do with the famous ‘San Valentin’, a Saint of the Catholic Church who used to marry couples in love. secretly in ancient Rome, but why secretly married them?

At that time, Emperor Claudius II had prohibited the marriage of couples, so when they found out that Valentine was secretly marrying them, he was sentenced to death, dying on February 14, 240.

Despite the fact that his death occurred in 240, it was not until more than 200 years later, to be exact, in the year 496, when Pope Gelasio I decreed February 14 as Valentine’s Day, in honor of the deceased. Saint of all lovers.

On This Day in History: While the exact origin and identity of St. Valentine are unclear, it is said that on February 14, around the year 270 AD, Valentine, a holy priest in Rome, was executed for defying Claudius and continuing to perform marriages in secret. #D86Curriculum pic.twitter.com/j9sYN3mKX4 — Joliet 86 Social Studies Department (@SStudiesD86) February 14, 2022

It is worth mentioning that, before his death, Valentine wrote one last letter to Julia, a blind young woman whom he had been teaching to read. He signed this letter ‘From your Valentine ‘. Although it was in the 3rd century when Valentine’s Day was decreed, it was not until the 15th century when the custom of writing letters between lovers signing them as ‘ Valentine ‘ in honor of the aforementioned Saint became popular .

In the 19th century, in Great Britain, the mass production of ‘ Valentine’s’ cards began, thus beginning with one of the most commercialized traditions of the Catholic Church and which continues to this day.

Although this has been a celebration welcomed by various countries worldwide, the truth is that there are some nations that do not celebrate Valentine’s Day on February 14. A clear example of this is Colombia, where this celebration is celebrated in September, while in Brazil it is celebrated in June.

TYT Newsroom