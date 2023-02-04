Fatal accident on the Merida-Cancun highway involving passenger bus

One person lost his life in a traffic accident that occurred on Friday, January between 6:00 and 6:30 am, on the Merida-Cancun highway.

According to information obtained, the accident occurred at kilometer 19, at the height of Tixpéhual, involving two trailers, one of them a double trailer, and a passenger bus, in which at least 40 people were traveling.

A rear-end collision caused the accident

Information gathered at the scene indicates that a trailer carrying wooden pallets hit the passenger bus, which was projected against the other trailer.

Due to the strong impact, the bus fell into the gully, which is more than three meters deep.

The deceased is a man of approximately 65 years of age, who was a passenger on the bus which apparently left from the community of Tixpéhual.

At the scene of the accident, paramedics from the Secretaría de Seguridad Pública (SSP) attended to some 30 people who were injured; more than 10 injured were taken to hospitals in Mérida.

There are unofficial reports that two people died.

The work of the emergency corps continues at the scene.

TYT Newsroom