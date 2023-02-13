Famous sand sculptor visits Telchac for Veda Festival

Within the framework of the Festival de la Veda that takes place in different ports of Yucatan, this Saturday and Sunday Telchac will host the Exhibition of Sand Sculptures, as well as other artistic, gastronomic and sporting activities.

The exhibition will be located near the main dock of the coastal community and will be open to the public during the two days from 9 am to 9 pm.

Francisco Calvillo, a professional sand sculpture artist, pointed out that on average it can take a person experienced in this technique between one and three days to make a “sand castle”, depending on the complexity of the piece, but keeping it humid it can last up to a month to be appreciated.

The sculptor, originally from Guadalajara, said that among the figures that can be appreciated, there will be lighthouses, octopuses, turtles, and groupers, species in the mating period that led to the creation of this festival.

In addition to the sculpture exhibition, on Saturday there will be an exhibition of traditional cooks, virtual reality experiences, theater, and traditional games, a hotel and restaurant exhibition, an exhibition of nature tours, donation of native plants, an exhibition of the K9 Unit, concerts, cinema and the pre-Carnival dance “Que suenen los tambores” (Let the drums roll).

On Sunday, there was an exhibition of hotels and restaurants, an exhibition of traditional cooks, an exhibition of nature tours, a concert by the Muuk’ Báalam marching band, a bazaar of handicrafts and a performance by the SSP mariachi band.

The activities in Telchac Puerto will take place from 9:00 am to 9:00 pm.

TYT Newsroom