Every wardrobe needs a Guayabera

In every wardrobe, you need a Guayabera to combine with your favorite pants and give a fresh touch to your image.

Imagine going to that beach wedding with a fresh, original garment, full of design and tradition. Surely no one will be indifferent to your outfit and all the style you will be radiating.

Every man and woman has an original style, and personal style is built with small details. That is why we take care of manufacturing the most elegant garments so that you can wear quality clothing and feel great about yourself while wearing it.

In Katab, we are tired of the struggle between tradition and modernity, so we have decided to combine embroidery with the “Xucbil Chuy” technique in the classic Yucatan guayabera shirt with a youthful and casual style.

Click on the following link to take a look at Katab’s new collection .

In Yucatán, the use of modified old treadle sewing machines to create freehand “drawings” on the fabric is known as “machine embroidery.” This is possibly the most popular embroidery technique in the state: it’s still made artisanally

The word KATAB gives its name to our brand of high-end clothing Guayaberas.

Katab means “Cross” in the Mayan language. The cross has many symbolisms and meanings in the ancient Maya civilization.

The cross is the fundamental unit of embroidery in cross stitch technique or “Xucbil Chuy” (counted thread in Mayan language).

The symbol of the Cross for pre-Hispanic indigenous people of the Yucatan Peninsula used to be the representation of the stars in the heavens: Venus, the first star of the night, was associated with women and fertility.

KATAB Guayaberas are characterized by the promotion and rescue of traditional Mayan embroidery known in the region as Xucbil Chuy, since it is handcrafted using the cross-stitch or counted thread technique, made by master embroiderers from Yucatan.

Katab contributes to the conservation of the environment

Talking about how polluting the fashion industry is cannot remain superficial. At Katab, they have decided to address this problem and not contribute to the so-called fast fashion industry, which is highly pollutant.

At Katab, they control the materials that are used and reused to be turned into other products, so these processes are not contaminating.

This brand considers a priority the perservation of the environment.

If you are interested in buying high-quality guayaberas, just contact Katab or visit their shop. And remember, wearing a guayabera practically makes you part of an important Yucatecan tradition.

Contact

Address: Calle 60 #453 Esq. Calle 51

Colonia Centro, Merida, Yucatan, Mexico.

ZIP 97000

WhatsApp: (999) 267-8345

Website: katab.com.mx/