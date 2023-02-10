Enjoy a gastronomic experience at “The Prince of Tutul Xiu”

The Tutul Xiues (“those who overflow with virtue”) were a Mayan group that constituted the last kingdom of the peninsula that included the enclaves of Uxmal, Maní, and Mayapan.

It is believed that it was Ah Suytok Tutul Xiu (also known by his nickname or coco kaba “Hun Uitzil Chaac” or “the only mountain of Chac”), who founded the city of Uxmal in the 7th century.

But today we’re going to talk about “The Prince of Tutul Xiu”, the restaurant.

Enjoy the delicious Pocchuc at Príncipe Tutul-Xiu restaurant, which is quite an experience since it is part of the history and tradition of the people of Maní, which means “Where everything happened” in one Word that resumes its gastronomic splendor.

What makes the people fall in love is the flavor of Poc Chuc, a pork-based stew, which was previously marinated and then grilled on the grill. It is proudly presumed that the one in Maní is the best in the state.

A more intimate experience with Peanut gastronomy is found at El Príncipe de Tutulxiu restaurant.

The cooks show off their knowledge and traditional recipes to prepare traditional charities, sikil-pak, beans with pork, and suckling pig, accompanied by rich chaya water with lemon and the magnificent sweets of the region.

All this accompanied by handmade tortillas.

The complete menu of El Principe Tutul Xiu. Currently, 12 dishes and drinks are available. For seasonal or weekly specials, please contact the restaurant owner directly. You can also contact them through their website.

The average rating of this restaurant is 4.5, which means that it is highly appreciated by customers.

The facilities are accessible for wheelchairs.

The restaurant invites you to enjoy the freshly cooked local cuisine.

One of the most famous restaurants in Yucatan is located in Maní.

Well, now there is one more excuse to visit Maní.

The Príncipe Tutul chiu restaurant is a must for those who like good gastronomic experiences.

The star dish is the Poc Chuc, pork meat marinated in sour orange and spices prepared on the coals, it is something that you cannot stop trying.

The Lima soup is very good and recommended as a first course.

The stuffed cheese is one of the main dishes too.

The Aguas Frescas are fresh and indeed very tasty.

You can enjoy your food and drinks at the restaurant counter, but you can also sit outdoors. There is also a seating area, and if you come with your baby or child, you can set them in an available, high chair. They also have a party room that can accommodate many guests.

The friendly restaurant staff will serve you at your table.

The restaurant offers alcoholic beverages of your choice.

Contact information

Reservations can be made by phone at +52 9979784257 – +52 997 145 4641

Address: C. 26 Col. Centro, Maní, Yucatan, 97850

TYT Newsroom