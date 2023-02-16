Early viceregal period cemetery located in CDMX Chapultepec Park

The Chapultepec, Nature and Culture project has allowed the recovery of unknown historical contexts, this is the case of the recent discovery of a cemetery from the early viceregal period (1521-1620 AD), in the area where the Garden and the Scenic Pavilion are being built.

The National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH), through the Directorate of Archaeological Salvage (DSA), has accompanied each front of intervention of this great project and in recent weeks has concentrated on the area known as the ecological parking lot, where works are being executed for its integration with the Centro Cultural del Bosque, in the vicinity of Campo Marte.

The coordinator of the archaeological salvage, María de Lourdes López Camacho, explains that during the follow-up to the works a 2 by 2 meter test pit was made, detecting human bone remains at a depth of 1.37 meters, for which reason the south of the area of investigation was considered potential.

TYT Newsroom