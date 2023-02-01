Donald Trump bragged about the day he pressured Lopez Obrador to do as he said

At the start of his campaign for the 2024 elections, in his peculiar way, former U.S. President Donald Trump boasted of the form he put pressure on Lopez Obrador to accept the “Stay in Mexico” immigration plan.

On Saturday, January 28th, Donald Trump officially launched his campaign to contend for the US presidency so he can go back to the White House in 2024. Trump’s campaign kicked off strong with rallies in New Hampshire and South Carolina.

In one of his speeches, he recalled his government’s efforts to curb unauthorized migration at the U.S.-Mexico border. In that context, he recalled that he threatened the neighboring government with tariffs on all Mexican imports.

Trump said that at the time of the negotiation “a representative of Mexico entered the room, a very nice guy and I like him very much, although he is a socialist“.

Even though he did not give his name, several media identified him as Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard.

The Republican told him: “We need 20,000 soldiers and we want them all to stay in Mexico, that no one comes to the United States until we approve them. The representative said no. And I told him: ‘look, this is what will happen if they don’t approve it’“.

That’s when he threatened to impose tariffs of 25 percent on Mexican-made cars and 25 percent on all Mexican products.

The New York tycoon assured that, after hearing his threats, the Mexican government envoy called López Obrador. Shortly thereafter, the representative, whom he did not identify, told him that the Mexican government would accept the “Stay in Mexico” program and would assign members of the Mexican armed forces to migration work.

“He called the president and told me, sir we will be honored to deploy 28,000 soldiers along and we will be honored to keep everybody in Mexico,” the “representative” quoted by Trump as saying.

The 28,000 military personnel refers to the members of the Armed Forces who are part of Mexico’s Southern Border Migration and Development Plan.

TYT Newsroom