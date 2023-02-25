Dignified menstruation outreach begins in public schools across the Yucatan

In order to generate empathy, solidarity and at the same time raise awareness about the prejudices and myths surrounding the menstrual period, the Ministry of Education of the Government of the State of Yucatan, through the Gender Equality Unit, is conducting a series of lectures entitled “Let’s change the rule!” aimed at students, mothers and fathers.

As part of the Segey in your Community strategy, these talks are given in schools in Merida and the interior of the state. This week it was the turn of schools in the municipalities of Teabo and Tahdziú, and in the following days they will be held in the Yucatecan capital, as well as in Kanasín and Hoctún.

The head of the Gender Equality Unit, María Jesús Monjiote Isaac, explained that these conferences are carried out in compliance with Decree 528/2022, which modifies the Education Law of the State of Yucatán, regarding dignified menstruation.

Under this framework, the talks she heads seek to inform mothers, fathers and guardians about said decree, with the intention that the menstrual period is positioned in the communities, as a natural process in the lives of women, challenging culturally learned erroneous beliefs that generate inequality and discrimination.

Through an illustrative talk with a gender perspective and respect for human rights, students are invited to take care of their health, strengthen their confidence to ask for guidance and help if necessary, while students in general are urged to be empathetic and supportive with their classmates.

She recommended mothers, fathers, tutors and teachers to be open to talk about the topic with both women and men, with clear and scientific data; to avoid reproducing negative behaviors and prejudices about menstruation; to take care and monitor that the spaces for women are safe, private and adequate for the hygiene and handling of their menstrual products both at home and at school.

The talk “Let’s change the rule!” was given at the indigenous elementary schools “Juana de Asbaje” and “Artículo 27 Constitucional” in Tahdziú and “Lázaro Cárdenas del Río” in Teabo. The head of the Gender Equality Unit was accompanied by Liliana Koyoc Canché, head of primary education at the Indigenous Education Office, and the principals of the host schools. As part of the meeting with the educational community, informative brochures were handed out to the children and adults present.

The “Segey in your Community” strategy brings together the services, programs and general actions of the Ministry of Education to strengthen ties with school groups.

TYT Newsroom