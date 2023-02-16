Deaths from road accidents in Yucatan on the rise

An increase in the number of fatalities from road accidents in Yucatán has been reported in the first weeks of 2023.

According to the road auditor, René Flores Ayora, in less than 50 days of this year, dozens of people lost their lives in a road accident in Merida and several municipalities in the interior of the state, in which various risk factors would have given rise to the accident in question.

“As of Wednesday, February 15, we already have 31 people, including Yucatecans, visitors, and tourists who have died on the streets, avenues, and peripheral roads as a result of traffic accidents that are preventable, avoidable and have a cause,” he explained.

The information refers that motorcyclists have been the most affected with 12 deaths out of 31 accidents in 2023, while 8 drivers have died, along with 7 pedestrians, 3 passengers, and one cyclist.

Likewise, the specialist in road safety insisted that in each case there was some factor that was key to generating the mishap that ended up taking the life of some person, which has become constant in different cases.

“There are risk factors, including speed, alcohol and other drugs, recklessness and talking on the cell phone and sometimes, when we see a death in a traffic accident, there are those risk factors or at least one,” he said.

Flores Ayora urged motorists to respect speed limits, as this plays an important role in reducing the risk of accidents, while it is recommended that motorcyclists use a properly certified helmet to save their lives in case of an accident.

TYT Newsroom