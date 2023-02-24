Dead body found in a property on the Merida-Progreso highway

A group of workers made a terrible discovery on Thursday, Feb. 23, after finding the body of a person in an advanced4 state of decomposition, the facts were recorded inside a property that was used as a “Lienzo Charro” located on the federal highway Merida-Progreso, at the height of the junction with Dzitia.

According to the report, the subjects proceeded to enter an abandoned property to relieve themselves, however, the foul odors at the side of the property made them go to check it out.

As they approached, they noticed a body where the foul odor was coming from, and they quickly alerted the emergency services so that they could come to take the necessary precautions.

The place was completely cordoned off, while the personnel of the Forensic Medical Service of the Institute of Forensic Sciences of the State Attorney General’s Office was informed and performed the removal of the body for the autopsy.

So far it is not known if the body found is a man or a woman, and the cause of deatn has not been revealed yet, but it will be the work of the state authorities to clarify the facts.

TYT Newsroom