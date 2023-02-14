Cruise tourism in Cozumel, on the verge of matching 2019 figures

The first month of 2023 closed with the arrival of 106 floating hotels in Cozumel, which brought on board 408,633 tourists, representing an increase of 185% over the same period of 2022.

According to Miguel Alberto Alonso Marrufo, director of the Integral Port Administration of Quintana Roo (Apiqroo), the statistics reflect an important increase in the arrival of visitors to the destination in the cruise tourism niche.

The amount of passengers brought by ocean liners is very close to the one registered in the month of January 2019, prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, which was 485,136 people, highlighted the executive of this company.

Cozumel continues on its way to retake the levels of cruise tourism attraction it had in 2019 and the first quarter of 2020, prior to the stoppage of activities as a result of the outbreak of the pandemic in March of last year.

Alonso Marrufo points to a good trend and the frank recovery of the sector, leaving behind the days when figures similar to those of a decade ago were recorded.

In January 2019, 485 thousand 136 visitors were received at the three international cruise ship docks, while in the same month, but in 2020 an influx of 476 thousand 633 was recorded.

In the first month of 2021 there was no visitor arrivals, but for the same period in 2022, the reactivation of the vacation routes of the ocean liners in the western Caribbean allowed 143,300 travelers to arrive.

“In 2023 we can already say that we are back, with the 408,633 people who occupied a cabin in the floating hotels that called at the Island of the Swallows,” said Miguel Alonso.

On Saturday, through a bulletin issued by the General Communication Coordination of the Government of the State of Quintana Roo (CGC), Vagner Elbiorn Vega, general director of Apiqroo, informed that in terms of cruise ship arrivals, 1,154 ships with 3,702,32 passengers are estimated to dock in Cozumel alone.

The figure was announced during the presentations of the state API’s called “Achievements 2022, projects and challenges for 2023“, before the General Coordination of Ports and Merchant Marine in Mexico City.

If this forecast figure is reached, it would be 25.75% higher than the 2,943,760 cabin occupants that arrived in transatlantic ships last year to the Island of the Swallows.

TYT Newsroom