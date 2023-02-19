COVID-19 totals more than 7 thousand victims in Yucatan: Conacyt

In Yucatan, COVID-19 has already killed more than 7,000 people, and last January alone, two deaths were registered, the lowest figure in almost three years, revealed the National Council of Science and Technology (Conacyt).

The mortality rate decreased drastically thanks to the vaccines against, and the prevention measures put in place prevented the spread of the pandemic. Deaths were recorded throughout the State, with the exception of the municipalities of Tahdziú and Quintana Roo.

One thousand 65 days after the detection of the first case in Yucatan, seven thousand three people have already died from complications of SARS-CoV-2 virus infection, with an age range of one month to 101 years.

In Mexico, the first COVID-19 infected person appeared on February 27, 2020, and 15 days later, on March 13, the first case was registered in Yucatan. The agency revealed that the first death recorded in the State was on March 24, 2020, that is, 12 days after the first infection.

The disease took seven months to infect the entire State; Merida was the first municipality and Dzilam de Bravo was the 106th, on October 8 of the same year.

Until today, the mortality geography only covers 104 towns, that is, there are no deaths originating from Quintana Roo and Tahdziú. In 2020 alone there were 2,838 deaths, 40.53 percent; in 2021 there were 3,518 deaths, 50.24 percent, and in 20202 there were 645 deaths, 9.21 percent, and two deaths in January 2023, 0.03 percent.

At least in Yucatan, the two main elements complicating the health status of a patient with COVID-19 are diabetes and hypertension, followed by obesity and chronic renal insufficiency, among other chronic degenerative pathologies.

Of the total number of victims of the pandemic registered in the entity, 20 percent had no history of disease, the rest had at least one comorbidity. In fact, only two people in the state have had six simultaneous comorbidities, both from Valladolid.

Similarly, after the onset of the pandemic in the state, 98 percent of the deceased were natives of the state.

The highest number of deaths was recorded in July 2020, with 745 deaths, 10.64 percent, followed by August of the same year, with 743 deaths, 10.61 percent, and September 2021, with 473 deaths, 6.78 percent.

The lowest prevalence was recorded in March 2020, with one deceased, two in January 2023, three in April 2022, four in October of the same year, six in May and eight in September 2022.

