Cold front number 31 brings bad weather to the port of El Cuyo, Yucatán

After the arrival of cold front number 31 to the Yucatan peninsula, after the first minutes of the first wind gusts in the port of La Cuyo, the glass door of the ATM of the HSB bank was damaged because it was detached from the door frame.

The municipal police immediately arrived at the place to take knowledge and proceeded to safeguard the door, which was transferred to the municipal police station while they gave notice to the corresponding authorities to report the damage, in the same way, the pieces of glass were lifted to prevent any person, especially tourists, from being injured.

To avoid any damage to the ATM due to the lack of a door, the surveillance of the area was increased and the element on duty at the municipal police station was instructed to be on the lookout for people approaching the place or making use of the ATM.

