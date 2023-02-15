CMIC: Campechanos are being trained to work in the operation of the Mayan Train

Through the Mechanical Simulation of Railway Systems program of the Mexican Chamber of the Construction Industry and the National College of Technical Professional Education (Conalep), together with the Federal and State Governments, the Regional Railway Training Center of Escarcega began the preparation of people from Campeche to work in the positions that will generate the operation of the Mayan Train, said Luis Miguel Salgado Morales, president of the CMIC delegation Carmen.

During the celebration of an agreement between the Instituto de Capacitación para el Trabajo de Campeche (Icatcam), he said that it is relevant that both this institution and the Chamber have an important role in the preparation of workers and specialists, “you (Icatcam) do the training camps and we give that continuity in the training and specialization that is required in our area“.

As a consulting body, the Mexican Chamber of the Construction Industry has the function of preparing the people who require it, both for civil engineering or civil works and offshore, “we prepare people to go up to work in the platform area of the Sonda de Campeche, with a link created with institutions such as the Institute of Training for Work of Campeche and the National College of Technical Professional Education to complement the training of workers and specialists in the areas of construction at the local level“.

Salgado Morales pointed out that, in this sense, Carmen’s businessmen of the construction industry support the Federal Government in its projects, one of these is the one carried out with the National College of Technical Professional Education, “through the subsystem of Conalep and CMIC, with the simulator we have to carry out training sessions that were made in the municipality of Escárcega, in which the infrastructure, superstructure and the vehicle itself are seen“.

He indicated that this is an area of opportunities for institutions such as Conalep and Icatcam, “and with Conalep we seek to prepare the people of our State for what is coming, such as the implementation of the Tren Maya and all the economic spill over it will generate in this area of influence, since they presented us with a detailed study, including the station and the entire area of influence, where Ciudad del Carmen is considered”.

He specified that together with the Federal Government, “this so that this does not happen to us like when oil came to Ciudad del Carmen, when there was no qualified and specialized labor to maintain the platforms, to build them, and many people had to come from outside to supply those needs“.

In Campeche there are people with talent and willingness to learn that require the support of institutions like these that provide training courses, “in our state I think there is a lot of talent and manpower that we can take advantage of, the key to success is constant training, we are doing it on the hydrocarbons side, we already saw that we have an area of opportunity,” he said.

“Now we see an area of opportunity in the railway field and we can take advantage of it, we have the tools such as the Chamber’s simulator, besides there is interest from Conalep through one of its subsystems; we must take advantage of it to have trained and specialized labor in the railway field and everything that the Tren Maya project will generate, so that local labor will be benefited”, he concluded.

TYT Newsroom