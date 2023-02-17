Cloudy and rainy weekend for the region

This day, cold front No. 33 will cross the southern portion of the coast of Veracruz and the Mexican southeast and in the evening hours over the Yucatan Peninsula, it will cause heavy to occasionally heavy rains in Oaxaca and the aforementioned Peninsula, with occasional torrential rains in areas of Veracruz, Chiapas and Tabasco, according to the National Meteorological Service (SMN, for its acronym in Spanish) report.

Specifically, in the Yucatan Peninsula, a medium cloudy sky is forecast in the morning and increasing cloudiness during the afternoon and evening, with the probability of heavy showers in areas of Campeche, Yucatan and Quintana Roo; these showers could be accompanied by electric discharges and cause flooding or puddles in areas of these states.

Temperate atmosphere in the morning and hot in the afternoon. Wind from the east at 15 to 25 km/h during the day, with a very strong northerly wind at night with gusts of 60 to 80 km/h and swells of 1 to 3 meters high on the coasts of Campeche and Yucatan.

Meanwhile, meteorologist Juan Antonio Palma of Yucatan Meteorology indicates that this Friday a change in the environment is expected with the arrival of cold front 33 to the region, which will leave rains and a slight drop in temperatures starting on Saturday, which will be maintained on Sunday, but by Monday and Tuesday the heat will return.

