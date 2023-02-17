Civil Protection Yucatan says the Peón Contreras Theater could be ready to re-open in March

Because the galleries of the Peón Contreras theater were not damaged during the fire last November, the facility will be able te re-open in March, according to a statement by Civil Protection Yucatan.

Work began yesterday to restore the José Peón Contreras theater and in March they will try to reactivate the galleries to give life to the venue again after the Civil Protection of Yucatán ruled that there is no damage in those areas.

The Secretary of Culture of the Federal Government, Alejandra Frausto Guerrero, after announcing the beginning of the work, recalled that it is expected to invest close to 100 million pesos, as reported by local media.

He commented that the National Institutes of Anthropology and History (INAH) and of Fine Arts and Literature (Inbal) work in coordination, as well as with the Secretary of Culture and the Arts (Sedeculta) of the Government of the State of Yucatan.

He said that, fortunately, the patrimonial assets of Peón Contreras are susceptible to recovery, that is, it is repairable damage, although it will be a complex process. On the social network Twitter, the federal official pointed out the importance of the work to be carried out, since the operation of the historic property is sought, which was damaged as a result of the fire that occurred on November 1, 2022.

He specified that, in the next few days, a collaboration agreement will be signed between the Federal Government through the INAH-Yucatán Center and the State Government to recover said cultural heritage.

“The José Peón Contreras theater is a historical monument and an artistic monument protected by mandate of the Federal Law on Monuments and Archaeological and Historical Zones,” he said.

Loreto Villanueva Trujillo, head of the Yucatan Ministry of Culture and Arts (Sedeculta), announced that in March the galleries of the “José Peón Contreras” theater will be reactivated, to “revive” the venue, after the Yucatan Civil Protection rule that there is no damage in those areas.

“Civil Protection gave an opinion: that there is no structural or other damage in the galleries; they are fine, we will only clean them and in a short time we will reactivate them, we will try to open them in March to give life to the theater again ”, he commented.

He assured that they are advancing in the recovery for which they are already working, doing the mechanics as indicated by the National Institute of Anthropology and History.

“This first part is delicate, so work is being done in an orderly manner to recover the bits that fell from the fresco to try to recover it since the INAH said that it does have a chance,” he said. There is also a team of structuralists working on the dome; In addition, Public Works personnel are working to recover the boxes.

“At the Sedeculta we have what concerns the infrastructure and the artistic INAH, everything is being done in coordination, the governor is pending so that as soon as possible to have an opening, which does not yet have a date,” he said.

TYT Newsroom