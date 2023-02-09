Workers from a Chetumal government building were evacuated on Wednesday, February 8th, due to possible aftershocks.

Chetumal, Quintana Roo. —The building’s occupants were sent out on the street after the United States Geological Survey reported a 5.7 earthquake off the coast of Honduras.

The initial earthquake happened around 9:13 a.m. and was felt in Chetumal. Authorities have not reported any injuries or damage in the state of Quintana Roo.

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the epicenter was located in the Caribbean Sea, north of Honduras, had a depth of 10 kilometers and a magnitude of 5.7 degrees.

Civil Protection of Quintana Roo made a social media report on the earthquake. “Today at 9:13 a.m. a 5.7 earthquake occurred off the coast of Honduras, which could be perceived in the state of Quintana Roo. The COEPROC informs that for the moment contact is maintained with the municipal Civil Protection directorates to rule out damage.”

SkyAlert reported that due to the low intensity of the earthquake, there was no tsunami alert.

“Earthquake in the Caribbean off the coast of Honduras M5.7. Perceived in Quintana Roo. Low probability of damage. No danger of tsunami,” he said.

Yohanet Torres Muñoz, Secretary of State Finance, reported that the protocols were initiated by Civil Protection to verify the infrastructure of the government building and the annex building in the city of Chetumal due to the earthquake. No damages have been reported.

TYT Newsroom