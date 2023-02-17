Check out the oldest car circulating in the Port of Progreso, Yucatan

In Mérida, several recent luxury cars have attracted attention on the main streets of the city, due to the high costs they have for a country like Mexico.

However, what many do not know is that not only new cars are driving around the city, but there are also some classics that seem to be taken from a black-and-white movie.

One of them is a 1950 Chevrolet Deluxe that is currently for sale on Facebook’s Marketplace, where you can see in detail the kind of classic vehicle we are talking about.

Although the cost of this car is not specified, you can see the details of this “last century” car, and the luxury is to see it rolling around the streets of Progreso.

1950 Chevrolet (Photo: Por Esto)

TYT Newsroom