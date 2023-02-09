Car crashes into a house after collision in Merida’s San Vicente Chuburna neighborhood

The Yucatan state police took notice of a serious traffic accident which occurred in the San Vicente Chuburna neighborhood on the afternoon of Wednesday, February 8.

The accident was caused by Gerardo M. P., who was legal advisor to the group of retirees of Petróleos Mexicanos (Pemex) who staged a sit-in in front of the U.S. Consulate in Merida in October 2022.

Crash in the San Vicente Chuburna neighborhood of Merida

The lawyer Gerardo M. P. was driving his i10 car on Calle 25A of the above mentioned neighborhood, but when he reached the intersection with Calle 30 he did not notice a stop sign, so he did not stop and ended up crashing into the side of an Aveo car which was going with the right of way.

As a result of the collision, the lawyer lost control of the steering wheel and his vehicle was projected against the entrance of a house, knocking down a gate and damaging part of the structure, while the Aveo was projected against a parked Datsun car.

The accident did not leave any injured persons and fortunately both drivers had insurance coverage, so they would reach an agreement to pay damages at the accident site.

TYT Newsroom