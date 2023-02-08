Candlelight concert at Merida’s Palacio de la Música

In this month of February, the Palacio de la Música de Yucatán will host different events, including the continuation of the presentations of the Yucatán Symphony Orchestra ( OSY ) in its January-June 2023 season; as well as the famous “ Candlelight Concerts ”, or “ concerts in the light of the candles ”.

The director of the Palacio de la Música, Malek Rashid Abdala Hadad, explained that there will be other activities such as a Yucatecan song workshop and the presentation of the ‘Amor Erótico’ recital with Marco Mendoza and Luis Pérez Sabido on Tuesday, February 14.

Candlelight Concerts

“We are going to start a series of concerts ‘In the light of the candles’, which are tributes to Queen, The Beatles and Hans Zimmer, the composer of soundtracks for films. The one for this month of February is that of Queen, next Saturday, February 25”, mentioned Malek Rashid.

The director of the venue, located at Calle 58 and 59 in the Historic Center of Mérida, highlighted that for this year there is a very full agenda and that the place is increasingly requested by not only local and national artists, but also foreigners for their presentations.

“We will also have the Yukalpetén Typical Orchestra, educational concerts at the Interactive Museum; We practically have 15 events from here to the end of February ”, he pointed out.

Now this is the trend of the Palacio de la Música, from 15 to 20 events per month, he continued and added that previously the dates to appear at the venue were requested a week in advance, but given the good demand that is currently It is necessary to book in advance.

TYT Newsroom