Bullfighting: Fans and professionals demonstrate against the suspension of activities in Plaza México

As part of the 77th anniversary of the inauguration of the Plaza Mexico, some 300 fans gathered this Sunday at the main gate of the bullring to demonstrate against the provisional suspension of bullfighting.

Led by the bullfighters Rafael Gil “Rafaelillo“, Juan Luis Silis and Isaac Fonseca, who after triumphing as a novillero in Europe took the alternative last year, could not confirm his alternative in the monumental capital’s bullring during the Mexican winter.

However, Fonseca was announced a few days ago to confirm his alternative in the first bullring in the world, Las Ventas, in Madrid, Spain, on May 15, in a lineup composed by Miguel Angel Perera and Angel Tellez, before bulls of El Parralejo.

The fans -children, youngsters and senior citizens- who gathered at the main gate of the Plaza Mexico, walked around the building and carried banners with phrases: “Being a bullfighting fan is not a crime, it is a pride. Bull yes“.

They also shouted slogans such as “Viva la fiesta brava, Viva!” “Viva los toros!” “Toros sí, autoridades, no”, “Oleeeee!“, among others.

Bullfighting activity, suspended since 2022

The suspension of bullfighting activity in the Benito Juarez district, where Plaza Mexico is located, was imposed on June 10 of last year by Judge Jonathan Bass and ratified by a court in the CDMX, to the civil organization Justicia Justa, an organization that is against the celebration of bullfights.

This resulted in the cancellation of some bullfights and bullfighting events, as well as the Temporada Grande 2022-2023. The company of the Coso de Insurgentes has been in a legal battle for months to be able to open its doors and hold bullfighting events.

The most recent bullfighting event at Plaza Mexico was held on May 15, 2022, where Uriel Moreno El Zapata, El Galo and Juan Pedro Llaguno performed in front of bulls from Arroyo Zarco. The bullring’s official Twitter account posted an aerial image of the ring with the word: “Libertad” (Freedom). In addition, Plaza Mexico and other bullfighting organizations are seeking to collect signatures to defend the fiesta brava, so tables were set up for fans to sign this campaign.

TYT Newsroom