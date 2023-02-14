AMLO’s Banco del Bienestar in Seyé, vandalized and glass door smashed

In the midst of the partying and merriment of the Carnival festivities, last night, thieves once again committed acts of vandalism, this time damaging the facilities of the Banco del Bienestar in Seyé, where they broke the glass doors and attempted to vandalize other areas of the place.

The agents of the Municipal Police received the report of this event in the early hours of yesterday Sunday and within minutes arrived at the scene to corroborate the events and then report to the Secretariat of Public Security (SSP) and the National Guard (GN).

During the time in which the corresponding investigations were carried out, the GN elements guarded the ATM, in order to prevent the thieves from returning or other people from trying to commit another criminal act against the bank.

The neighbors in the area said they were surprised by this event and some commented that there have been criminal acts in the neighborhood in the past, so they asked the municipal police to carry out more patrols at night and in the early morning, especially because at that time the thieves go out to meet in the area.

It was reported that it will be until tomorrow when the bank’s security cameras will be reviewed and those responsible for the robbery will be found. Meanwhile, investigations continue with the neighbors, who reiterated their request to reinforce surveillance in the area.

TYT Newsroom