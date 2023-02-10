AMLO will deliver the Order of the Aztec Eagle to Cuban president Miguel Díaz-Canel

Mexico will deliver the Decoration of the Mexican Order of the Aztec Eagle, the highest distinction given to foreigners, to the President of Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel. The delivery will take place in the city of Campeche, as part of the meeting that the Cuban leader will have with the Mexican president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

“It is the purpose of the government of the United Mexican States to recognize His Excellency Mr. Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, President of the Republic of Cuba, for his work in strengthening relations of friendship and cooperation between Mexico and Cuba,” the published agreement reads.

Miguel Diaz Canell

The delivery of the Mexican Order of the Aztec Eagle means, says the presidential agreement, “an act of reciprocity to the granting of the decoration of the José Martí Order delivered by the Cuban government . ”

The distinction will be delivered in the rank of Collar, which is given only to heads of state. The distinction is also given in the form of a medal, plaque, or sash.

“In the session of the Council of the Mexican Order of the Aztec Eagle, on February 3, 2023, His Excellency Mr. Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez was proposed as a recipient of the Decoration of the Mexican Order of the Aztec Eagle to recognize outstanding services rendered to the Mexican Nation or humanity”.

TYT Newsroom