AMLO led the March of Loyalty in the Zócalo for the first time in more than a century

On Thursday, February 9, the 110th anniversary of the Loyalty March took place in Mexico City.

The event was headed by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and for the first time in more than a century it took place in the Zócalo of Mexico City , due to the fact that a greater participation of cadets was sought on the occasion of the 200 years of the Heroic Military College .

During the commemoration, López Obrador had his second political meeting with the Minister President of the Court, Norma Lucía Piña Hernández .

Likewise, the president of the Senate, Alejandro Armenta ; the president of the Chamber of Deputies, Santiago Creel ; Dr. Beatriz Gutiérrez Müller ; the Secretary of Defense, General Luis Cresencio Sandoval and Admiral Rafael Ojeda Durán , Secretary of the Navy.

Loyalty March CDMX February 9th, 2023 (Photo: VANGUARDIA)

The March of Loyalty receives this name from the escort in a column of honor that the cadets of the Military College carried out to President Francisco I. Madero to transfer him from Chapultepec Castle to the National Palace , in order to support the hero of the Mexican revolution before the uprising of the retired generals Manuel Mondragón , Bernardo Reyes and Félix Díaz .

The recreation of this historic moment took place at the monument to Francisco I. Madero, located on Av. Juárez, Central neighborhood of Mexico City.

