AMLO decorates Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel with the Mexican Order of the Aztec Eagle

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador decorated this Saturday his Cuban counterpart, Miguel Díaz-Canel with the Mexican Order of the Aztec Eagle, in degree of Collar.

In the archeological zone of Edzná, the Mexican president awarded Díaz-Canel the Mexican Order of the Aztec Eagle, which is the highest distinction given to foreigners, in recognition of the support provided by Cuba to Mexico during the coronavirus pandemic by sending hundreds of doctors.

After receiving the award, the Cuban leader said he received it “with humility and infinite gratitude“.

Díaz-Canel arrived at the international airport of the state of Campeche this Saturday morning, February 11, where López Obrador received him with military honors.

“Mexico and Cuba have always maintained relations of political brotherhood,” said AMLO.

After the award, both presidents then went to the headquarters of the Mexican Social Security Institute in Campeche for a meeting of delegations from both countries.

It should be noted that the awarding of this recognition was rejected by some opposition organizations, such as the National Action Party (PAN), which expressed through its Secretary of International Affairs, Mariana Gómez del Campo, that it was “deplorable” and “degrading” that the order was given to a “dictator“.

