American political analyst and author David Frum calls AMLO -The Autocrat Next Door

David Jeffrey Frum is a Canadian-American political analyst and commentator, as well as former speechwriter for President George W. Bush, who is currently a senior editor at The Atlantic as well as an MSNBC contributor.

(The Atlantic).- In 2003, Frum authored the first book about Bush’s presidency written by a former member of the administration.

The following is an opinion piece written by Mr. Frum on The Atlantic called -The Autocrat Next Door-

In the past two years, democracies have become stronger, not weaker. Autocracies have grown weaker, not stronger.” So President Joe Biden declared in his 2023 State of the Union address. His proud words fall short of the truth in at least one place. Unfortunately, that place is right next door: Mexico.

Mexico’s erratic and authoritarian president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, is scheming to end the country’s quarter-century commitment to multiparty liberal democracy. He is subverting the institutions that have upheld Mexico’s democratic achievement—above all, the country’s admired and independent elections system. On López Obrador’s present trajectory, the Mexican federal elections scheduled for the summer of 2024 may be less than free and far from fair.

TYT Newsroom