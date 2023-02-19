American actor Richard Gere hospitalized on emergency for pneumonia in Mexico

Actor Richard Gere was emergency hospitalized in Mexico after contracting pneumonia while on vacation with his family, according to TMZ, the entertainment media outlet.

According to TMZ, Richard’s relatives explained that the actor was celebrating his wife Alejandra Silva’s 40th birthday with his children near Nuevo Vallarta when his condition worsened.

So far, it is not known exactly what day he was admitted to the hospital, but sources close to Gere assured that he is currently in recovery.

Previously, TMZ reported that the 73-year-old actor had a bad cough before his trip to Mexico, however, it worsened while in the country, also; they assured that the star of Mujer Bonita received antibiotics to help control the disease.

A recent story on Silva’s Instagram shows his family walking around and Gere is seen wearing a mask.

TYT Newsroom