Almost 5 thousand users were affected by Aeromar’s cease of operations

The Federal Consumer Protection Agency (Profeco) informed that Aeromar sold 4 thousand 904 tickets for flights to be carried out from this Wednesday until November of this year, so it estimates that this is the number of people affected by the airline’s cessation of operations.

“As of the closure of operations, we have not received any complaints. We have only provided nine counseling services through the Consumer Telephone,” said the Attorney General’s Office in a press release.

According to Profeco, the airline transported 388,148 passengers in 2022, of which 367,259 on domestic flights and 20,889 on international flights. The airline operated 15 destinations, and on Wednesday, February 15, reported that 528 passengers were affected.

Aeromar reportedly notified Profeco that it is providing legal protection to passengers with purchased tickets; therefore, Profeco called on the airline’s passengers to contact the institution and support them in order to protect their rights.

Aeromar announced this Wednesday the definitive cessation of its operations after 35 years of operations in Mexico, the United States and Cuba.

“This decision responds to a series of financial problems the airline was going through, as well as the difficulty of closing agreements with viable conditions that would allow Aeromar to ensure its operations in the long term,” the airline said.

