After the ammonia leak at the Yucatan plant, the company continues operating normally

The company Bachoco continues to work normally one day after the ammonia leak in Merida.

As we reported, on Tuesday morning there was an ammonia leak at the company located on the Merida-Ticimul highway, and several people were intoxicated.

It was reported that the company was the victim of a theft of the pipes and that was the cause of the leak even though several people were intoxicated, this Wednesday it was reported that the company worked normally, even the neighboring schools, Guadalupe Victoria elementary school, Kindergarten, and Técnica 57, worked normally.

According to the elementary school principal, there was no student absenteeism after the leak was reported, and he even stated that as soon as the leak was reported, they acted in time and in a timely manner.

The teacher said that when the strong smell of ammonia was felt, the protocols were followed and the parents were asked to take them home to avoid any incident, however, some people living in the irregular settlement of El Roble Alborada, had symptoms of intoxication.

Unfortunately, due to the intoxication, several neighbors had to lose a day of work and buy medicine for the symptoms, so they question, who would take care of the situation?

For its part, the State Directorate of Civil Protection indicated that there was no need to establish perimeter evacuation measures and care specifications in case of ingestion, inhalation, or contact with skin and eyes, as well as the internal safety measures that companies or industries that use ammonia must comply with since it was not an out-of-control leak or spill, but a controlled purge carried out by a food packaging plant.

TYT Newsroom