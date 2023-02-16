Accident at the El Corchito traffic circle in Progreso, Yucatan

Last night an accident occurred between a Jeep truck and a Gol VW compact car, which caused damages of several thousand pesos.

According to information gathered, the accident occurred on the Chicxulub Puerto highway, right at the El Corchito traffic circle, when the driver of the Gol failed to respect the stop sign and tried to enter the distributor.

Due to this recklessness, he invaded the right-of-way of the Jeep pickup truck, which he could not avoid impacting with the left side of his vehicle.

Progreso Coordinated Municipal Police units arrived at the site and took charge of the traffic detour while the insurance company representatives arrived.

TYT Newsroom