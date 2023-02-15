A tragic accident leaves one dead at the Grand Palladium hotel in the Riviera Maya

The collapse of the roof in a well-known hotel in the Riviera Maya would have cost the life of an establishment worker.

On the morning of this Tuesday, February 14, a tragic accident was recorded at the Grand Palladium hotel in the Riviera Maya, when a metal structure on the roof collapsed and left a dead worker.

The event, which occurred around 09:15 am in the neighboring state of Quintana Roo, left one worker dead and another with injuries.

The Grand Palladium hotel is located on the Akumal-Puerto Aventuras highway section.

According to information released by local media, a metallic structure collapsed inside the hotel, for which the rescue forces were immediately mobilized. The injured man was transferred in an ambulance, bound for Playa del Carmen.

The agents of the State Coordination of Civil Protection, firefighters, National Guard, State Police, Municipal Police, Municipal Civil Protection and paramedics also arrived at the place.

The accident was reported to have occurred in the maintenance office of ​​the hotel, not the guest area. In addition, the victim and the injured were employees of an external company that was contracted to provide maintenance to the structure in the area where the incident occurred.

In this place there are police elements and experts from the State Attorney General’s Office carrying out corresponding tasks.

So far neither the hotel, nor the authorities of Quintana Roo or Playa del Carmen have ruled on the matter.

TYT Newsroom