80 million pesos to be allocated for Health Centers in Yucatan

The Secretary of Health of Yucatan, Mauricio Sauri Vivas, informed that with a budget of 80 million pesos, the state government will carry out infrastructure and equipment work in 35 percent of the health centers distributed throughout the state.

He explained that there are 144 health centers in the state, in each of the municipalities, which provide the respective attention to Yucatecans.

He indicated that this year they will be working in 50 buildings, distributed in the same number of towns, and in 2024 they will be working in the remaining 74.

He highlighted the commitment of Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal to bring health services even closer to the population, as well as to provide better care.

He acknowledged that each building has its own needs, which is why there is an amount of 80 million pesos for infrastructure remodeling works as well as equipment, in order to decentralize medical attention.

He added that efforts will continue to promote the construction of the new “Agustín O’Horán” General Hospital, which will fulfill a historic demand for Yucatecan families.

Likewise, the Ticul hospital will be in operation and the remodeling of the Health Centers throughout the state will continue, as well as the construction of the Naval Hospital in Progreso.

Mr. Sauri Vivas said that people with limited capacity, the elderly, pregnant women who do not have prenatal care, and bedridden or terminally ill patients receive comprehensive care in their homes, which allows them to improve their health and quality of life with the “Doctor at Home” program.

He specified that this strategy supports the population in the interior of the state that needs it most.

The scheme that was created in 2018, during the Vila Dosal administration, offers these sectors consultation, treatment, studies and orientation, prevention and promotion talks, which allow them to have a better control of their condition, because sometimes, due to the lack of attention and medicines, many suffer complications that put their lives at risk, he said.

The interviewee pointed out that the plan includes general consultations, which consist of the attention of the doctor belonging to the health brigade at the beneficiaries’ homes, which may include, if possible, the determination of one or more diagnoses and, if necessary, the corresponding follow-up.

Likewise, the treatment is made up of the set of hygienic or pharmacological means, previously prescribed at the check-up, which is given to cure or alleviate the symptoms of each patient, while the studies included consist of diagnoses, such as glucose tests and Doppler ultrasound, he stressed.

